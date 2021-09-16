Wife of Cocke County fatal shooting victim fears for her safety with suspect out on bond

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just a few hours after a Cocke County man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor, he was released on bond. Now the family of the victim says they don’t feel safe.

The incident happened Sept. 14. James Raspberry, 65, was arrested by Cocke County Sheriff’s deputies after a shooting that resulted in the death of his neighbor — 35 year old Joe Carter.

It happened in the driveway of the Carter home. Emergency 911 calls reveal Joe and his three children were all sitting in the car when he was shot. None of the children were hurt.

Carter’s wife Mary is now trying to pick up the pieces.

“He was the greatest dad I could ever imagine to have for my kids. He was a great guy who was taken too soon from this world. Way too soon. In a horrible horrible way,” Mary said.

She says this was something they didn’t see coming and that they were cordial with their neighbor.

“He was a friendly neighbor. He seemed like a really cool guy,” Mary said.

Raspberry was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and first-degree murder, then released on bond all on the same day.

“Why is he allowed to go back home to his wife and lay next to her in bed while I can’t go back home and my husband is gone forever? It’s unfair and I want justice for my husband,” Mary said.

While the family pursues justice, Mary is focusing on the happy memories her husband left behind.

“He was a very funny man. He always had the best jokes. He always made everyone laugh in a room full of sadness. He had the biggest heart that I’ve ever known in anybody in my entire life.”

Mary says her husband was a veteran. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters. The family is raising money to pay for funeral expenses.