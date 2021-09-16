Woman charged in Knox County fatal hit-and-run crash pleads not guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in early September pleaded not guilty in Knox County court Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 and claimed the life of Dwight Woods. Court records show that Woods was riding his motorcycle down I-40 near Pellissippi Parkway. The report claims the driver, Jessie Hodge, hit Woods’ motorcycle from behind which lodged the bike in the front of her car. She allegedly drove that way for several hundred yards.

Hodge allegedly drove off and didn’t call 911. In court, both the prosecution and the defense said they wanted a recreation of the crash; Hodge’s attorney, T. Scott Jones wants to give a private expert access to the car’s black box recording system.

Jones said he believes the data inside the black box will prove Hodge’s innocence and he says what law enforcement didn’t do after the crash, also supports that idea.

Jones says, “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, but it is our position it was not a crime. Had there been any indicator of alcohol, we would have seen a blood draw and a search warrant and what’s important here is – that none of that happened and I think that speaks volumes.”

The judge in the case set a pretrial hearing date for Nov. 5.