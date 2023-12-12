KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman facing charges related to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 over the weekend was scheduled to appear in a Knox County courtroom Tuesday but her court date was rescheduled for January.

According to charging documents, Ellen Rideout, 34, was arrested on charges of DUI and Vehicular Homicide after a crash overnight Sunday, Dec. 10 on I-40 near I-640 in West Knoxville. KPD said the crash involved Rideout’s vehicle, a Subaru sedan, and a Toyota Prius.

The Subaru had been traveling in the wrong direction, KPD said when it collided with the Toyota. A passenger in the Toyota died after being rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the crash. The driver of the Toyota did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities have not yet shared the identity of the deceased.

Rideout had been booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility following the crash and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Her new court date is Wednesday, Jan. 31.