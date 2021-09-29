Woman charged with criminal homicide after body found at Harrogate home

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman faces charges including criminal homicide in Claiborne County after deputies found a body at a home on Mockingbird Circle.

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home in Harrogate in the early house of Sept. 26 to find the body of 43-year-old David Allen Laws. The caller, 42-year-old Mamie Nicole Shafer was taken into custody by deputies on the charge of carrying or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Shafer was also charged with criminal homicide on Sept. 27 and is being held with a $1 million bond. No other information regarding this incident or the charges has been released at this time.

