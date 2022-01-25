KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 30-year-old woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries in a May 2021 North Knoxville crash that killed a 27-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury.

Paige Joely Phillips, 30, is facing one count of vehicular homicide and one count of failure to drive within a single lane of traffic. A Knox County grand jury indicted Phillips in December and a status hearing is scheduled for March.

(Photo: WATE)

Knoxville Police initially investigated the fatal two-vehicle collision along Bruhin Road near Breda Drive on Thursday, May 27, 2021. KPD’s preliminary findings and witness statements indicated that one vehicle was traveling northbound on Bruhin Road when it struck a vehicle traveling south on Bruhin Road.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, identified as Ezekiel Reeves, 27, of Knoxville was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the northbound vehicle, Phillips, had been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was hospitalized with serious, critical injuries.

Phillips is also facing charges for an unrelated February 2021 traffic incident on Sutherland Avenue in which she’s accused of DUI, first offense and casual exchange. She will be in court for those charges next month.