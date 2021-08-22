Woman convicted for 2019 murder of her husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has been convicted for the 2019 murder of her husband. Stacy Marie Miller was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on Friday, August 20.

The murder of Roger Miller occurred on May 15, 2019. His body was found alongside a road in Meigs County by a passing school bus. The bus driver who called 911 to report the body testified in the trial.

A Meigs County jury found Miller guilty on multiple counts of felony murder and other felonies. The jury deliberated for 4 hours on Friday.

Miller’s alleged boyfriend, Rocky Howard, was also charged in this case. He was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and theft over $10,000. Howard is set to go to trial on August 24 in Meigs County.

Due to this upcoming trial, District Attorney General Russell Johnson is not releasing any further details about the investigation.