Woman convicted of DUI for fifth time had blood alcohol content twice legal limit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman with a blood alcohol content level of more than twice the legal limit three hours after being arrested has been found guilty of DUI for the fifth time.

Prosecutors in Knox County DA Charme Allen’s office say Tinisha Nicole Spencer, 45, had a blood alcohol content level of 0.18, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, when her blood was tested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Oct. 20, 2018, University of Tennessee Police Department officer Michael Tomlin observed a vehicle driven by Spencer driving at a high rate of speed on Cumberland Avenue. When Spencer was pulled over, officer Tomlin said she smelled of alcohol. Tomlin conducted a field sobriety test which Spencer failed.

After refusing a blood draw, Tomlin obtained a search warrant for Spencer’s blood to determine her blood alcohol content.

She was convicted of DUI fourth or subsequent, which is a class E felony that carries a minimum punishment of 150 days in jail, a $3,000 fine, and license revocation of eight years.

Spencer has four prior DUI convictions in Knox County, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on July 23 following a two-day trial.