Woman dead, boyfriend in custody after shooting in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is in custody after Lenoir City Police officers responded to a call of a shooting Thursday, Aug. 12, that left one dead according to LCPD Chief Don White.

Chief White said around 9:40 p.m. Thursday officers arrived at 810 Bell Ave. after Timothy Hansen, 49, called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found Hansen’s girlfriend Chirito Garcia, 47, in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics pronounced her dead on the scene.

LCPD said after an investigation, they believe Hansen shot and killed Garcia before calling 911 to report it. Evidence was presented to the 9th District Attorney and a warrant for 1st-degree murder was issued for Hansen. He is currently being held in the Loudon County Jail.