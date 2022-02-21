SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Campbell County sheriff’s deputies were able to stop a reported residential burglary over the weekend.

According to a report shared by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was called to Water Street in Speedwell on Sunday night. When the deputy arrived at the scene of a reported burglary, he noticed broken glass on the front door and movement inside the home. He was able to take a suspect into custody.

The suspect, identified as Tonya Suttles, told the arresting deputy that she broke into the house and was “coming in no matter what.” It wasn’t clear how or if she knew the homeowner.

Suttles was taken to the Campbell County Jail and is facing aggravated burglary and vandalism charges. She is due in court April 5.