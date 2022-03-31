KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old that occurred Monday in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue.

Shani Harris, 20, faces charges of first-degree murder in perpetration of a crime, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm of a dangerous felony in the death of 18-year-old Jaqwan Gillette.

A KPD release said two cars, one containing Harris and Gillette, entered the parking lot of a Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Monday for the purpose of a marijuana transaction.

Investigators said Harris and Gillette fired at the other involved party with the victim returning fire. Gillette was shot in the exchange.

Gillette was found unresponsive in the Sutherland Flats apartment complex just minutes later. Officers and EMS attempted to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant shows information purportedly outlining a plan for a robbery was found on a cell phone obtained during the investigation. The warrant also states Harris admitted to disposing of her firearm after the shooting.

Harris was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Jaqwan Gillette is the older brother of Jamarion Gillette, who was killed in March 2021.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.