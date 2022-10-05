KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.

Jessica Hodge, 31

The indictment lists the charges for which the defendant, Jessie Rose Hodge, has been indicted; including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and following too closely.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 and resulted in the death of motorcyclist Dwight Woods. Court records revealed that Woods had been riding his motorcycle down I-40 near Pellissippi Parkway. A crash report claims the driver, Hodge, hit Woods’ motorcycle from behind lodging the bike in the front of her car. Hodge allegedly drove away and didn’t call 911.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said at the time Hodge was later located and returned to the scene by deputies. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A future court date for Hodge was not yet scheduled.