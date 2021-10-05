KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her boyfriend in Roane County on Tuesday. On Oct. 5, Jenny Parton plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Prior to the October court hearing, she pleaded guilty on August 23 but filed to withdraw the plea and go to trial — during the Oct. 5 hearing, she withdrew that motion and reaffirmed her decision to plead guilty.

According to District Attorney Russell Johnson, deputies with Roane County were dispatched to a shooting in the 1500 block of River Road in Kingston on March 15, 2019. When they arrived they found Robert Rosado, dead, and identified Parton, Rosado’s girlfriend, as the shooter. Detectives found that she had knowingly, and unlawfully shot and killed him with a 12 gauge shotgun from close range.

She claimed she stuck the gun out of a bathroom window and fired to scare off a wild animal or someone outside — but throughout the investigation, deputies found that Rosado was shot at close proximity outside the trailer.