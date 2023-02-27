KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has pled to a murder charge after Knox County Sheriff’s Office said she confessed to assisting in robbing a Rockwood man.

KCSO said Major Crimes Detective Steve Ballard, patrol officers and Rockwood Police Department Detective Charles Crothers collaborated in an investigation involving Victor Letner, who was missing and found dead, in February 2021.

Kendra Ivey. (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

During the investigation, the authorities found that Letner was planning to meet Kendra Ivey in Knox County. Authorities were able to locate Ivey and interview her about Letner.

During the interview, Ivey reportedly told law enforcement about her “setting up” Letner to be robbed by 25-year-old Charlie Richard Martinez.

“Kendra Ivey took Victor Letner to a vacant house on Kodak Road where Charlie Martinez robbed, shot and killed Victor Letner,” KCSO said.

Ivey pled to first-degree murder, according to KCSO.

Martinez was convicted of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He also wrote song lyrics about the crime he committed, according to KCSO.

He was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and will be sentenced on the other two charges on April 20, 2023.