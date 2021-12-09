KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman caused some commotion by taking her clothes off and doing yoga Tuesday afternoon outside of a North Knoxville business, according to an arrest report.

The report states Lisa Breeden also prevented employees at John Bailey Insurance from leaving the building. By the time officers arrived at the North Broadway business, Breeden had put her clothes back on.

Officers noted in the report that she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and nodded off multiple times. She was taken into custody without incident and faces a charge of disorderly conduct after the incident.