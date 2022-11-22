FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal agents paid a visit to a home in Farragut on Tuesday as part of an investigation.

An FBI spokesman said agents were at a home in the 400 block of Wyndham Lane as part of an Internal Revenue Service investigation but declined to explain further. More information is expected soon.

About half a dozen law enforcement officers, some in plain clothes, were seen entering the home and carrying out large bags.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was also at the scene.

A stack of empty boxes leaned against the home’s front porch. A locksmith vehicle with the FBI logo was seen at the home as well.

