MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a church had more than $1,100 worth of yard maintenance tools stolen and a door was damaged, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident report states HCSO responded to Gills Chapel Church on Gills Chapel Church Road on Saturday, July 9 after a church deacon called authorities reporting that the church’s utility building had been broken into and several items were taken.

The theft and property damage are believed to have occurred sometime between July 2 and July 9, when the deacon had last mowed the church lawn and he had returned to mow again Saturday.

The items taken included a Stihl leaf blower, a Stihl grass trimmer, a Cub Cadet push mower, four bottles of 2-cycle oil, a filled red gas can; plus the wooden door to the utility building was damaged. The loss accounts for $1,151.23 worth of the yard tools and the door damage amounted to $310.

“It appears someone kicked the door open,” the HCSO report states, noting “a very faint impression of a shoe mark to the door causing damage to the door.”

The door, deadbolt and lock will all need to be replaced. The investigation is ongoing.