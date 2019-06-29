Criminal charges pending following fatal Sevier County crash

One person is dead and three others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning on Chapman Highway in Sevier County.

Jonathan Hurst, 24, of Seymour, was killed in the collision.

The crash happened on Chapman Highway around 2:55 a.m., when a 2005 Mazda M3S traveling northbound, driven by Kristopher Rivera, swerved into the southbound lane striking a 2003 Ford Windstar head on. Hurst was in that Windstar and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rivera and two other people were injured in the crash. A drug and alcohol test was requested and Tennessee Highway Patrol says criminal charges are pending.