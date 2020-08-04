Criminal investigation underway into weekend house party in East Nashville

Josh Breslow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The District Attorney’s Office is now involved in the investigation into a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home.

Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

During the city’s biweekly news conference discussing the local response to the pandemic, Metro’s Director of Law Bob Cooper addressed the investigation. He said his office and the office of District Attorney Glenn Funk would “pursue all available remedies,” if the organizers of the party were found to have violated the chief medical director’s public health orders.

Cooper said violation of the orders is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Monday that Metro Codes had confirmed through the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website that The Fashion House was an active LLC operating out of 21B Fern Ave. He said a Stop Use Order had been posted on the property for “illegally operating a commercial business in a residential district.”

The investigation also includes the Metro Public Health Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department.

City officials urge anyone with information that could help in the investigation to submit a tip on the Nashville COVID-19 website.

