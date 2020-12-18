Crossville City Court latest to suspend in-person cases

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another court is joining the list across Tennessee that is temporarily suspending in-person court proceedings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Crossville City Court will follow the order issued by the 13th Judicial District of Tennessee. The 13th Judicial District covers Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, and White counties.
Those that have been cited and have a January court date are asked to call the City Court Clerk at 931-484-7231 and reschedule.
The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an executive order on Nov. 17 suspending jury trials from Nov. 23 through Jan. 31. It is the second such executive order issued. The state’s highest court suspended jury trials March 31 to July 3.
Knox County General Sessions Court has suspended non-jail hearings and court appearances from Jan. 4-31 in accordance with the order. Cases scheduled in Knox County General Sessions Court Divisions I-IV during this time will be reset for hearing after Feb. 8.
Anderson County is also following the order through Jan. 4.
The only exceptions to the suspensions are emergency hearings or constitutionally mandated processes, such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody.
“The rate of infection in the community, protecting the capacity of our local health care systems, the potential spreading of the virus among the public as the result of court appearances, and the potential direct health consequences to all concerned that are appearing or working in our courts must be balanced against the need for court hearings.”Anderson County Courts joint release
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party