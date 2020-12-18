Crossville City Court latest to suspend in-person cases

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another court is joining the list across Tennessee that is temporarily suspending in-person court proceedings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossville City Court will follow the order issued by the 13th Judicial District of Tennessee. The 13th Judicial District covers Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, and White counties.

Those that have been cited and have a January court date are asked to call the City Court Clerk at 931-484-7231 and reschedule.

The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an executive order on Nov. 17 suspending jury trials from Nov. 23 through Jan. 31. It is the second such executive order issued. The state’s highest court suspended jury trials March 31 to July 3.

Knox County General Sessions Court has suspended non-jail hearings and court appearances from Jan. 4-31 in accordance with the order. Cases scheduled in Knox County General Sessions Court Divisions I-IV during this time will be reset for hearing after Feb. 8.

Anderson County is also following the order through Jan. 4.

The only exceptions to the suspensions are emergency hearings or constitutionally mandated processes, such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody.