Crossville man found shot and killed during welfare check

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A homicide investigation is underway after Cumberland County deputies discovered man dead from a gunshot wound during a welfare check on Thursday.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Neverfail Road for a welfare check on 30-year-old Austin Shane Lewis just before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The front door to the residence was found open upon arrival and deputies found Lewis dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The welfare check was requested due to not being able to make contact with Mr. Lewis for a period of time.

A homicide investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office are currently investigating the case.

The victim will be sent to the State of Tennessee’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for autopsy.