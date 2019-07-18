Crossville motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 44-year-old Crossville man was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with life-threatening injuries after a wreck Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Paul Howard was riding a 1996 Harley Davidson north on Main Street near Matherly Drive and the Walmart in Crossville when his bike collided with a 2017 Ford Fusion driven by 20-year-old Justin Lawson of Crossville.

Lawson crossed over Main Street, failing to yield to and colliding with Howard’s motorcycle., Crossville police said.

First responders immediately began life-saving efforts, including a tourniquet applied to Howard’s leg by patrol officer Tyrel Lorenz.

Howard was stabilized and transported by Air EMS (Life Force) to Erlanger Hospital, where he was treated for severe injuries.

Lawson was cited for Failure to Yield and Failure to Use Due Care, Crossville Police said in a news release.