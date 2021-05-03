Crossville parents find missing child in Koi pond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 1-year-old found unresponsive in a Crossville fish pond is hospitalized in Knoxville.

On May 1, officers from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Potato Farm Road in Crossville. Deputy Casey Cox, Deputy Christian and Deputy Ben Griffin arrived on the scene to find to father, John Neal, performing CPR on the child. Deputy Cox took over CPR.

John and Lacie Neal told deputies that their child had been missing for 3 to 5 minutes before he was found in the pond.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they were able to regain a pulse in the child.

Samuel was then transported to UT Medical Center by air medical. The child has since been taken to East TN Children’s Hospital.

A DCS referral has been made on the incident.