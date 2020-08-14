Crossville Police arrest four, two at large in mobile counterfeiting operation

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crossville Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in connection to a mobile counterfeiting operation on Thursday.

Police said at least six people made purchases with counterfeit $50 bills in several counties, leaving more than a dozen different businesses with merchandise and cash change.

Using descriptions of vehicles from affected businesses, authorities tracked down a rental car with Michigan tags, arrested three adults and one juvenile and found counterfeit money inside the vehicle. Police say two others thought to be from Charleston, South Carolina are still at large.

Police recovered $3,000 in cash, 30+ counterfeit bills and equipment used to make counterfeit currency. An estimated 27 counterfeit bills were passed and recovered from businesses in Crossville alone, police said.

The U.S. Secret Service is now involved in the investigation along with authorities in other counties affected, a Crossville Police release said.

Any information can be passed on to Detective Jon Tollett, with the Crossville Police Department.