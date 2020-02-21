Crossville police conducting sobriety checkpoints Friday

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Crossville is teaming up with the Crossville police, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct sobriety checkpoints across the city Friday.

The checkpoints are slated to start at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through 10 p.m. During that time, Crossville police will be conducting the checkpoints around Lantana Road and U.S. Highway 127 in an effort to curb impaired driving.

You’re asked to use caution when driving through these areas and not to approach the checkpoints with high beams on. Of course, buckle up and don’t drink and drive.