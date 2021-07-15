Crossville suspect arrested, charged after stabbing incident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Crossville man is facing aggravated assault charges following a stabbing Wednesday night. The victim had to be airlifted to a Knoxville hospital for their injuries.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, on July 14 around 8:15 p.m. the Fairfield Glade Police Department responded to a reported assault and possible stabbing call in the 100 block of Runnymeade Road. Responding officers recovered a knife “in close proximity” to the suspect inside the home. Police secured the scene and investigators with the sheriff’s office also responded to begin the investigation.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Louis Anderson, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim, whom responding officers said suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and back, was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and their medical condition was unknown Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.