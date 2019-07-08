Crossville teen killed in Sunday crash

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Crossville teen died Sunday morning when his car cross crossed the left lanes and hit the base of an overhead light pole.

Jake Finley, 18, of Crossville, died from his injuries at University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Crossville Police.

Finley was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada south on New Lantana Road, in the area of Dunbar Road in Crossville when the accident occurred.

Finley’s car crossed both northbound lanes and went over the sidewalk before hitting the concrete base and steel post of an overhead light, according to Crossville Police. Finley was the only person in the car.

First responders began life-saving efforts and Finley was transported by LifeStar helicopter to UT Medical Center.

An investigation into the crash is continuing.