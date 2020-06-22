Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24.

The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers” with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.