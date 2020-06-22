Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24.
The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers” with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.
Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 114 active Knox County cases, 656 total cases
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Shelby County reports biggest virus spike since pandemic began
- 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus: 429 new cases in Tennessee, up 1.3% to 34,446
- Walters State Community College, Morristown campus, has first reported COVID-19 case
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 115 active Knox County cases
- 23 Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19
- Tennessee basketball player tests positive for COVID-19
- California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces
- More COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach, West Virginia officials suggest travelers self-quarantine
- Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
- ‘I don’t want to die’: Sevier Co. mom makes plea to public after recent spikes in COVID-19 cases
- Tennessee: 1,188 new COVID-19 cases for statewide coronavirus total of 34,017