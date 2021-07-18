Cuban Americans protest in Market Square, across U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cuban Americans and community members gathered in Market Square Saturday night to show their support for anti-government protesters in Cuba.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted to show their support.

Protests around our nation saw a resurgence after thousands of Cubans marched to protest food and medicine shortages, power outages and political change in Cuba recently.

Local participants in Knoxville said they want freedom for Cuba.

“We want to support our country, our people, our friends I still have family there, my best friend lives in Cuba,” Yasniel Montesino said. “They don’t have internet, don’t have access to say what they want to say, they don’t have freedom at all.”

This isn’t the only protest in the U.S. or locally. Saturday’s gathering was the second demonstration in support of Cuba in Market Square this week.

The Knoxville supporters at Thursday’s protest said they want the United States government to intervene and help the Cuban people, who are calling for a change from the Communist government that has been in power for six decades.