Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing runaway teen

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they need the public’s help in locating a missing, runaway teen.

Amanda Bolden, 15, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 6. She was reported missing by her family.

Amanda is described as a white female, 5’9″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, with blonde hair, with blue eyes. The description also states she may have dyed her hair.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts or may have information about her, they’re asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176. Ask for Sgt. Gary Howard.