CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing teen.

Cumberland County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Landon Garrett. They say he was last seen on Thursday, February 6. Garrett stands 5’7”, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office at 931-484-6176.