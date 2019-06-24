Cumberland County teacher, commissioner charged with sexual abuse of a minor

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Cumberland County commissioner and elementary school teacher has been indicted on charges of providing alcohol to a minor and sexual battery by an authority figure.

District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway says his office and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations that Stone Elementary School teacher Michael Speich provided alcohol to a student at a location owned by the teacher and not school property.

Evidence of sexual abuse was later found.

Officials are asking anyone who may know of other potential victims to call the Office of the District Attorney General at 931-484-8732.