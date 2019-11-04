Cumberland County couple accused in murder of 74-year-old to appear in court

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The couple accused in the murder of a 74-year-old woman is expected to face a judge in the Cumberland County criminal court on Monday.

35-year-old Kirk Douglas Clark and his wife, 35-year-old Doneal Marie Clark, face several charges including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

They’re each facing additional charges of aggravated assault and theft for a shooting that occurred at a home on Cherokee Trail in January.

74-year-old Linda Damewood was confirmed dead at the scene. Two others were injured from gunshot wounds. Reports suggest the motive behind the shooting was burglary.

A possible trial date could be set today if no plea is announced from either suspect.