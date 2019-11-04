Cumberland County couple accused in murder of 74-year-old to appear in court

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The couple accused in the murder of a 74-year-old woman is expected to face a judge in the Cumberland County criminal court on Monday.

35-year-old Kirk Douglas Clark and his wife, 35-year-old Doneal Marie Clark, face several charges including first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

They’re each facing additional charges of aggravated assault and theft for a shooting that occurred at a home on Cherokee Trail in January.

74-year-old Linda Damewood was confirmed dead at the scene. Two others were injured from gunshot wounds. Reports suggest the motive behind the shooting was burglary.

A possible trial date could be set today if no plea is announced from either suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local East Tennessee

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter