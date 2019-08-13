Cumberland Co deputies ordered to destroy all tobacco, vaping products found on minors

A Cumberland County juvenile court has issued a new directive to local law enforcement in hopes of curbing the number of tobacco and vaping products found in school.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies have been ordered to destroy all tobacco and vaping products any minor is found in possession of per an order from the juvenile courts for Cumberland County.

=68.ARDWPFyeLiy_HIIpWQAHnKIblC9m6xBoaYEpYSFUcKDxxsbnExj86YsU4m-IpPTJkKLlCrpHUhjMaGxQXdv9romgjuce86cShoTTnJXOqx2YNcZ6xZHvffE1L5t9HVo7zYCUzOnVkvQolmRQSUxJdwvrwK5QocLLn8bqlJAL7pLkSbP7f2CIf7KuVc1DMnm_kZf0gAuQfVakGimqP3BTyn56RwN_Qm0_803DcGhDD7tTrcfnU2SC46gcvhCsEK5fjZHGx6goQpELTVdNNuNI-NPFAVGXQZ-inHMggFRDpKuZ1RDT9uz31ZSnCinjGwQ-17opkZfvGBDB94Cd4Nxzlw&__tn__=-R” station=”” title_visible=”true” autoplay=”false” no_pr=”false” disable_muted_autoplay=”false” recommendations=”false” expect_preroll=”true” /]

Juvenile citations may be issued, according to the CCSO Facebook post.

