Cumberland County man charged with first-degree murder after shooting, killing man

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Cumberland County man was charged with first-degree murder after deputies say they went into a home and saw a deceased man lying in bed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says Robert David Morse, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says the responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night around 5:08 p.m. in the 400 block of Doris Drive.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found Matthew Musser, 20, lying in a bed deceased from multiple gunshot wounds as a result of homicide.

Deputies immediately took Morse into custody without incident.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Morse’s bond is at $1,000,000 and his court date is scheduled for October 12, 2020