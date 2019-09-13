Cumberland County man suffering from Alzheimer’s taken into custody after barricading inside home with weapons

A Cumberland County man believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s was taken into custody without incident after he barricaded himself in his home with multiple weapons.

Multiple agencies worked to arrest a suspect they say barricaded himself in his Cumberland County home Thursday.

Cumberland County deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home along Russell Ridge Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they discovered the man had barricaded himself inside his home armed with multiple weapons that were loaded and positioned throughout the home.

Multiple units and the joint SWAT team of the Crossville Police Department set up a perimeter.

After interviews with family, it was revealed the suspect inside was 76-year-old James Reagan, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Negotiators worked with Reagan for nearly two hours to convince him to surrender without a fight.

Reagan was taken to the Cumberland Medical Center for a mental evaluation. Charges are pending as of Friday morning.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said, “multiple agencies working together as a team saved lives and was able to get Mr. Reagan the help he needed.”