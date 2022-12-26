CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people have died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stg. Gary Howard.

The sheriff’s office reported that four adults and two children died in the house fire. However, no names have been released.

According to CCSO, Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a home that was engulfed in flames on 4300 block of Plateau Road. The Emergency Management Agency, along with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene with Cumberland County Fire and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.

“No foul play is suspected,” according to Howard.

The sheriff’s office said they are working to notify the families of the victims.

