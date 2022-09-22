KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta is a celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, created to provide the opportunity to learn about the beauty and diversity of both Latin America and Appalachia.

At the event, people will be able to learn dances, practice language, and sample food from countries they have never been to. Ultimately, event organizers describe the event as a celebration of the richness and uniqueness of Latin America, set in the heart of Cumberland Gap.

There is no entry fee to attend. The 5th Annual Mountain Fiesta will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 601 Colwyn Ave in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. It is hosted by The Mountain Fiesta and J. Frank White Academy.