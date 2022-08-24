CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Crossville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up.

Crossville Flea Market

Crossville Flea Market, also known as a small city of its own, is an area where people can play, shop and eat together. The area where the flea market is located has one of the most colorful alleys. See what you can find while searching for different treasurers in the area.

Location : 3034 Highway 70 North, Crossville, Tenn.

: 3034 Highway 70 North, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Aug. 27-28

: Aug. 27-28 Time: Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cumberland Mountain State Park

The Cumberland Mountain State Park is said to be the largest timbered plateau in America, according to the Tennessee State Park website. This weekend visit the Cumberland Mountain State Park for a historical walk at the Visitor Center and knot tying at the Museum Tables on Saturday. You can see the butterflies of Tennessee at the Museum Tables, take a morning nature walk at the Visitor Center and go to the Snake Show to learn about the different snakes in Tennessee on Sunday. Don’t get lost on the trail and have fun with friends and family.

Location : 24 Office Drive, Crossville, Tenn.

: 24 Office Drive, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Downtown Crossville: “Crossville Cruisers”

Visit the downtown area where you’ll get a small town atmosphere with restaurants and shops to visit. There’s an event on Saturday where people can see the best “Crossville Cruiser.” The event is free for anyone who wants to attend, especially car enthusiasts. Listen to the music, participate in a 50/50 drawing for door prizes and most importantly check out the different cars.

Location : North Main Street, Crossville, Tenn.

: North Main Street, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Saturday, Aug. 27

: Saturday, Aug. 27 Time: 12-4 p.m.

Military Memorial Museum

Originally an old structure from the 1880s, the Military Memorial Museum is used to collect different historical artifacts from the Civil War. With donations from the community members, the museum has over 5,000 artifacts. Visitors are able to explore the museum on their own and/or speak with the tour guide. Donations are also accepted to continue to bring more artifacts into the museum.

Location : 20 South Main Street, Crossville, Tenn.

: 20 South Main Street, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Meadow Park Lake

When exploring Crossville, make sure to visit Meadow Park Lake where you can go boating or fishing. Give yourself a chance to walk on the bridge. Take a walk around the lake for some fresh air or kayak within the water.

Location : 1437 City Lake Rd, Crossville, Tenn.

: 1437 City Lake Rd, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Crossville-Cumberland County Visitor Center

Near the Big South Fork National River and recreational area, the center is open to anyone who is looking to know more about Crossville or the county itself. There will be information about the area with places to eat or shop. However, if you’re just there for the scenery, take some time to view the Big South Fork River near the center. There’s also a picnic table for people to enjoy.

Location : 176 River Otter Drive, Crossville, Tenn.

: 176 River Otter Drive, Crossville, Tenn. Date : Sun-Sat

: Sun-Sat Time: 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.