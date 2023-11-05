CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The second annual Crossville Field of Honor began Saturday, with 700 flags flying in Garrison Park.

The Lake Tansi Exchange Club organized Saturday’s opening ceremony for the field, and each flag honors a specific veteran or active service member with a connection to Cumberland County. Jack Fogel, a U.S. Navy veteran, moved to Crossville after retiring.

“Crossville, Tennessee is the most patriotic city I’ve ever been to in the nation,” he said.

Fogel served for 28 years, four of those in Vietnam. In Tennessee, Cumberland County has the third highest percentage of residents who are veterans.

“Veterans that come up here to Cumberland County are not afraid to wear their ball cap showing that they’re a veteran, because people do acknowledge that. We have a very caring community here,” Fogel said.

This year’s field of honor features 200 more flags than in 2022. Mary Vesper and Jean Smith helped organize the event.

“Profit that we make from this field goes right back to the veterans and their needs,” Smith said. “Last year we raised $60,000, and it went to the veterans. So it’s exciting for us to have that kind of mission.”

This year, much of the money raised will go to the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, which Fogel and his wife created after moving to the area.

“We discuss ways we can help veterans, we help out with utility bills, rent and other necessities, and then every year we run a Christmas cheer box,” Fogel explained.

Vesper said they could never do enough to repay those who have served.

“This is for them, and for what for they do for us and our freedoms and I just have a sincere appreciation for them,” she said.

The flags will fly through Veteran’s Day on Saturday. There will be a school program on Tuesday at 5 p.m. where local school bands and choral groups will put on a concert. The closing ceremony for the field will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.