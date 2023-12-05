CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Crossville family is reeling from losing their home and possessions just weeks before Christmas.

Brittany Tollet and her family lived at their home at the 500 block of Jack Tollet Road. On Friday, a fire took their home and almost everything that was in it.

“We managed to find a couple of my ceramic and porcelain things that had been wrapped in blankets and stuffed animals,” Tollet said.

It was more than just a home to her family.

“We have lived here since 2019,” she explained. “The house was built by my husband’s father. He did it back in the 80s with his buddies after work every day.”

Her husband and father-in-law are usually home for most of the day and so is she, but last Friday was different.

“Typically, I take the kids to school and then I come back home,” she said. “Friday, I didn’t come back home. We had a doctor’s appointment and I had about an hour and a half to kill before I had to do lunches. So, I was just like, I’ll go pay bills and do groceries.”

Her husband took his dad to work with him around the same time.

“Just by some miracle we all had places to be, and we weren’t here,” she said.

She said it was at that time she got a call saying their house was on fire. By the time fire crews got there the house was a total loss. Important documents, Christmas and birthday presents were gone.

She said the community has pitched in to help in any way they can.

“We have had so much kindness being poured on us it is overwhelming in the worst and the best way at the same time.”

The family does plan to rebuild. Tollett said they did have renters’ insurance and her father-in-law also had homeowners’ insurance that will help cover some of the cost of the damage.

A family member has created a GoFundMe to help with extra costs. You can find that link here.