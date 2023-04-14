KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Crossville Police Department has announced the end of watch for K9 Mattis.

On April 13, Mattis was taken to UT Veterinary Medical Center after suffering from an ongoing illness. The dog was unable to recover and was put to rest shortly after arriving according to police. Mattis was 7 years old and has served in law enforcement for six years.

The Shepherd-Malinois mix began his training with K-9 handler Lt. Jonathan O’Neal in July 2017. His patrol service to the City of Crossville began in September 2017. Crossville Police shared that he has a distinguished service history and was “always exceeding expectations and performing his important mission with the utmost reliability and drive.”

“A sincere thank you to Upper Cumberland Veterinary Clinic, UT Veterinary Medical Center and Yeargan Pet Cremation Services for their care during this difficult time. Thank you K9 Mattis, your watch is over. Good Boy!” wrote CPD in a release.

K9 Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and K9 Mattis earned Officer of the Month for July 2019 (Crossville Police Department)

K9 Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and K9 Mattis with children in attendance at the Back the Blue event 2021(Crossville Police Department)

K9 Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and K9 Mattis (Crossville Police Department)

A new K9 is expected to start training with Crossville’s K9 division before the end of the year.