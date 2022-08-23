CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Crossville man has been missing for nearly 3 weeks according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Dearing, of Crossville, was reported missing to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on August 15, although his family had not had contact since August 3.

Dearing told his family that he was going to meet someone, but did not say who he was meeting.

According to police, he does not have a car, so he would be getting rides from other people. It is not known in what direction he was heading.

If anyone has any information about Dearing’s whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement at 931-484-6176