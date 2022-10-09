CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a car crash Saturday night.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that Corban Goad, 21, was killed after a car crash accident in Fentress County.

Goad was reported to be employed with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division.

“Corbin always handled himself with integrity, professionalism and respect,” the Facebook post said. “Corbin will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.”