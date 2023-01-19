CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County could pay $160,000 to a former correctional officer after the Department of Justice gets involved in a discrimination lawsuit.

This comes after a lawsuit claims that the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department violated Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by not allowing the employees to take their prescribed medication during the job.

In the lawsuit, the correctional officer claims he did not have reasonable accommodations to permit his continued employment while taking prescribed medication for opioid use disorder. He was also forced to quit due to being constructively discharged.

The State Department of Justice announced filing a complaint and proposed a consent decree with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee to resolve the allegations.

If the consent decree is approved by the court, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department would have to implement policies and procedures regarding non-discrimination in employment and train personnel on Title I of the ADA requirements.

They will also have to pay a total of $160,000 to the former correctional officer.

“Employees with opioid use disorder or other disabilities should not face termination for taking lawfully prescribed medications needed to treat their disabilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department remains committed to ensuring equal employment opportunities for people with opioid use disorder and other disabilities.”

The incident is based on a referral from the Nashville Area Office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which conducted the initial investigation.