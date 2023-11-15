KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents of Renegade Mountain are being asked to evacuate due to a wildfire in the area.

The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that crews were fighting a fire threatening multiple structures on Renegade Mountain. The fire covers 15 acres according to the Tennessee Department of Forestry’s wildfire map.

The public is asked to avoid the area. A temporary shelter has been established at Crab Orchard City Hall and Crab Orchard Christian Church for residents as they are urged to evacuate.

Burn bans across the East Tennessee region began cropping up last weekend as wildfires began amid dry and windy conditions.