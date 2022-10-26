CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.

(Cookeville Fire Department)

The Cookeville Fire Department shared on Facebook that they were on the scene with Crossville Fire Department, supplying mutual aid for a fire at Crossville Hardwoods on Wednesday around 2:20 p.m.

Other fire departments that shared that they were responding to the fire include Doyle Volunteer Fire Department and the Putnam County Fire Department.

Doyle VFD said called the fire large and that the Cumberland County Fire Department was also on the scene.

