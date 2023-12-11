KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into a fatal fire in Cumberland County has revealed that a 66-year-old woman was shot before her house was set on fire.

On December 3 around 3:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed residence on the 1000 block of Flathead Road in Crossville. One person was found dead inside the home. The remains were later identified as Gale Meister, 66, by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into the cause of the fire and Meister’s death. According to CCSO, the Medical Examiner determined that Meister died from a gunshot wound and not the fire.

During the investigation, CCSO said it was discovered that 57-year-old Frank Lackey of Nashville was living with Meister. Their vehicles were missing from the scene. Investigators determined that Lackey was in Rutherford County.

A TBI agent reportedly saw Lackey in Meister’s vehicle. A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Lackey and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, CCSO said before the deputy could approach him, Lackey took his own life.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Meister during this difficult time. We hope that the conclusion of this investigation will bring some measure of closure to the family and friends of Ms. Meister,” said Sheriff Casey Cox.

The sheriff’s office is treating this incident as a domestic homicide, arson, and suicide.