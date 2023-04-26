CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 53-year-old woman has died and a multiagency investigation is underway after a shooting at a Crossville area home late Tuesday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that its agency responded to a reported shooting at a residence in the 700 block of Brown Road at around 11:10 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim, Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, of Crossville with a gunshot wound. CCSO said emergency medical services were immediately called to the scene to provide assistance and transport the victim to the hospital, but “unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Ms. Pitton succumbed to her injuries.”

CCSO also said Wednesday morning that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working diligently to gather all relevant information.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Pitton’s body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time,” CCSO said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”