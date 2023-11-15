CRAB ORCHARD, Tenn. (WATE) — After a wildfire on Renegade Mountain in Cumberland County engulfed more than 100 acres, many residents were left speechless.

“I don’t know what to say because it is sad,” Gloria Hutcherson said.

As smoke poured out of the mountain tops, Hutcherson was left with nothing but thoughts and questions after the condo she and her husband owned burned to the ground.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, if they’re going to build it again,” Hutcherson said. “It may take time to have it developed again.”

She and her husband owned the condo for more than 30 years after buying it as a second home. Now, it is gone.

“It’s very disheartening because we are the only home owner who owns a condo there,” Hutcherson said. “84 units up there and we just found out this morning that it got burned.”

Among the residents asked to evacuate, Hutcherson and her husband evacuated to Crab Orchard Christian Church where pastors and the American Red Cross set up an emergency shelter for those affected by the fire.

“We wanted to have a place to where we can bring people in, safe place where we can take care of them,” Pastor Danny Smith said. “It’s just always been our plan.”

Cots to sleep on and food were provided for those in attendance. Despite the relief, Hutcherson is still dreading the moment she has to return to what is left of the apartment.

“We are waiting to go up there also and to see the area and to see the condo,” Hutcherson said. “And I know we’re going to go up there and see nothing.”

The American Red Cross will be in Cumberland County through tomorrow. Firefighters announced that the fire has been contained and residents can return to their homes.