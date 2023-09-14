CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a Crossville business after the business owner found a “potential explosive device” on their premises Thursday morning, according to a release from sheriff’s office.

CCSO sent the release just before 2:30 p.m., and said the Knoxville Bomb Squad will carefully assess and neutralize the device.

The investigation into the origin and nature of the device is ongoing, the release said. The sheriff’s office did not share a location for the public to avoid in their release.

In addition to the Knoxville Bomb Squad, The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.

“Sheriff Casey Cox, along with the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, expresses sincere

gratitude to the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Emergency

Management Agency, and the Knoxville Bomb Squad for their swift response and assistance in

handling this potentially dangerous situation. The cooperation and professionalism exhibited by

these agencies are testaments to their dedication in keeping our community safe,” the release said.